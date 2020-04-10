STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Roundup MDL Judge Vacates Wave 1 Motion Hearing; Will Issue Written Ruling

SAN FRANCISCO –– The federal judge overseeing the Roundup personal injury products liability multidistrict litigation docket has vacated a hearing scheduled for April 16, saying, instead he will issue a “written ruling based on the motions and responsive briefs.”

The order vacating the hearing was noted in an April 9 docket entry on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California’s online docket.

MDL Judge Vince Chhabria had previously pushed back deadlines in the Roundup personal injury cases at the “request of the settlement master”; in a March 5 order, the MDL Judge noted, however, that “no ...

