Group Says U.S. Agencies Failed to Comply with FOIA Request for Details on COVID-19 Testing Rollout

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– A nonprofit group has sought injunctive relief in federal court, saying that two U.S. agencies have failed to comply with its FOIA request for more information regarding COVID-19 testing directives.

In the April 10 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, plaintiff American Oversight sought declaratory and injunctive relief to compel compliance with the requirements of the Freedom of Information Act, saying the information is important to the education of the public about COVID-19 testing.

American Oversight, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization “committed to the promotion of transparency in government, the education of ...

