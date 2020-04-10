STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Reinsurers Seek Reconsideration of Order Requiring Arbitration of Billings Dispute

BOSTON — Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London have asked a Massachusetts federal judge to reconsider her ruling that an arbitration panel should decide whether a prior award issued in a dispute over reinsurance billings for sexual molestation claims filed against Boy Scouts of America applies to a second set of billings that did not follow the same allocation method as the first set of billings.

In a March 3 motion for reconsideration filed before Judge Denise Casper of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, Underwriters maintain that the order misconstrues the choice-of-law provisions in the reinsurance treaty, ...

Associated Law Firms

Day Pitney

Sidley Austin



Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login