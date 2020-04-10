STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Princess Cruise Lines Hit With 2 COVID-19 Lawsuits in Calif. Federal Court
April 10, 2020
LOS ANGELES –– Five individuals have sued Princess Cruise Lines Ltd. in California federal court, alleging the company knew that at least one of its passengers had disembarked the Grand Princess with symptoms of the COVID-19 virus, but still continued sailing the next voyage of the vessel with more than 3,500 people on “an infected ship.”
In the April 9 complaints filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, the plaintiffs say Princess had a “duty to ensure” that they would not be exposed to unreasonable risk of harm that it knew, or should have known, ...
Associated Law Firms
Chalik & Chalik
Simmrin Law Group
Associated Documents
Complaint
Complaint