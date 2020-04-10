STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Miami Restaurants Hit Lloyd’s Underwriters with COVID-19 Class Action

MIAMI — The owners of two Nicaraguan restaurants in the Miami area have filed a class action lawsuit against Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London, seeking a ruling that it is obligated to cover COVID-19-related business income losses.

The owners of the El Novillo restaurants filed their April 9 complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on behalf of all businesses nationwide who have all-risk commercial property policies with Underwriters and seek coverage for COVID-19-related losses.

On March 17, Florida governor Ron DeSantis ordered all bars and restaurants in the state, including El Novillo, to ...

Associated Law Firms

Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login