STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Miami Restaurants Hit Lloyd’s Underwriters with COVID-19 Class Action
April 10, 2020
MIAMI — The owners of two Nicaraguan restaurants in the Miami area have filed a class action lawsuit against Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London, seeking a ruling that it is obligated to cover COVID-19-related business income losses.
The owners of the El Novillo restaurants filed their April 9 complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on behalf of all businesses nationwide who have all-risk commercial property policies with Underwriters and seek coverage for COVID-19-related losses.
On March 17, Florida governor Ron DeSantis ordered all bars and restaurants in the state, including El Novillo, to ...
Associated Law Firms
Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton
Associated Documents
Complaint