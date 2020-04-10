STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Trader Joe’s Employee Fired After Seeking COVID-19 Safety Measures, Lawsuit Says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Trader Joe’s employee has accused the company of terminating him because he complained that the grocery store chain would not let its employees wear protective gear and failed to implement cleaning and sanitizing procedures to protect against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In an April 8 complaint filed in the Jefferson County (Ky.) Circuit Court, Kristopher King says Trader Joe’s retaliated against him because he complained and asked the company to implement safety measures in accordance with mandates from state lawmakers and the Center for Disease Control.

On March 11, King says ...

