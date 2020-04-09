STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Prisoners at Pa. County Jail Seek Immediate Release of Inmates Over 55, Cite COVID-19 Spread Concerns

HARRISBURG, Pa. –– A class action complaint filed in Pennsylvania federal court has asked for the release of prisoners who are at a heightened risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 and also requested injunctive relief to require jail officials to comply with recommended safety and health measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In an April 7 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, the three plaintiffs, inmates at the Allegheny County Jail, contended that they have “serious” preexisting medical conditions which “puts them at a significantly higher risk of ...

