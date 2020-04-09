STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Class Action Says Boston Sports Club Continues to Charge Membership Fees for Services it Cannot Provide

BOSTON –– A class action lawsuit has been filed in Massachusetts federal court against Boston Sports Club, which the plaintiffs claim is engaging in unfair and deceptive acts and practices by charging consumers monthly membership fees for services the fitness chain cannot provide.

In an April 5 class action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, the plaintiffs called the defendants’ actions “a deplorable display of unconscionable corporate avarice.”

“More staggering,” the lawsuit said, “during this difficulty time in our nation’s history, Town Sports acted without care for the welfare of hundreds of thousands of ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



