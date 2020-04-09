STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Grand Princess Passengers File Class Action Against Cruise Line in Calif. Federal Court

SAN FRANCISCO — A group of individuals who say they were exposed to the COVID-19 virus while passengers on the Carnival Grand Princess cruise vessel have filed a $5 million class action in California federal court, alleging they were trapped on an infected vessel and then confined at an air force base for two weeks after leaving the ship.

The April 8 complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all U.S. citizens who sailed as passengers on the Carnival Grand Princess from San Francisco, leaving on Feb. 21, roundtrip to ...

Associated Law Firms

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP

Mary Alexander & Associates



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login