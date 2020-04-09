STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

D.C. Sports Bar Says Covid-19 Loss of Business Income Covered Under Policy

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Washington, D.C. upscale sports bar has sued its insurer in state court, seeking coverage for loss of business income arising from its forced COVID-19-related closure.

In an April 8 complaint filed in the District of Columbia Superior Court, plaintiff Proper Twenty-One says Seneca Insurance Company Inc. wrongly denied its claim and that the policy clearly insures loss of business income sustained due to the necessary “suspension” of its “operations.”

The complaint also names the District of Columbia as a defendant.

Proper Twenty-One, which opened in 2016, says it was forced to close its doors and furlough ...

