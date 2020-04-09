STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Zantac MDL Leadership Interviews Scheduled for Early May; Deliverables Team Appointed

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida federal judge overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for Zantac personal injury claims said she will be conducting videoconference leadership interviews before appointing a permanent leadership team.

In an April 3 pretrial order, Judge Robin L. Rosenberg of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida said leadership presentations/interviews will be conducted in four sessions, on May 6 and 7.

The judge added that "it remains increasingly important that counsel continue to work cooperatively and in good faith to resolve issues through virtual meetings and conferrals.”

“The Court seeks to ...

