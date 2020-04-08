STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Calif. Judicial Council Issues 11 Emergency Orders in Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. –– The California Judicial Council has issued emergency orders governing California courts in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in part mandating that depositions be conducted remotely and tolling the statute of limitations in civil matters.

The revised emergency orders were issued on April 6. They also extended the “five year” rule for bring a case to trial by six months.

Emergency Rule 11, relating to depositions through remote electronic means, states that “notwithstanding any other law … a part or nonparty deponent, at their election or the election of the deposing party, is not required to ...

Associated Documents

Rules



Registered User Login