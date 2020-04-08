STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Florida Keys Dive Shop Sues Insurer for COVID-19 Business Loss Coverage

KEY WEST, Fla. — A dive shop in the Florida Keys has sued its insurer in an attempt to recoup business income losses caused by its government-mandated closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an April 6 complaint filed in the Monroe County (Fla.) Circuit Court, Conch Republic Divers says its insurer, Tokio Marine Specialty Insurance Co., wrongly denied its claim for coverage.

Throughout the month of March 2020, Florida and Monroe County lawmakers began ordering the shutdown of non-essential businesses and ordering citizens to stay at home in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the health ...

