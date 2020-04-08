STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Ind. Theatre Sues Insurer for Business Losses Caused by COVID-19 Closure

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s largest professional nonprofit theatre has sued its insurer in state court, seeking a ruling that it is entitled to coverage for losses sustained when it was forced to close its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an April 3 complaint filed against Cincinnati Insurance Co. in the Marion County (Ind.) Superior Court, Indiana Repertory Theatre Inc. says its “all risks” commercial property policy covers business income losses arising from the necessary “suspension” of its “operations.

IRT presents live theatre performances September through May and rents its facilities for other performances and events the rest of the ...

Associated Law Firms

Plews Shadley Racher & Braun



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login