Nurses Accuse Staffing Agency of Using ‘Bait and Switch’ Tactics in COVID-19 Recruiting

NEW YORK — Three nurses have accused an Alabama staffing center and its CEO of recruiting them to assist in the COVID-19 crisis in New York, and then requiring them to work with infected patients without protective equipment such as N-95 masks or gowns.

In an April 6 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, plaintiffs further accuse Krucial Staffing LLC and Brian Cleary of requiring them to work outside of their expertise and knowledge, exposing them to liability.

On March 18, plaintiffs — all Alabama citizens — each received a mass-text ...

