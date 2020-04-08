STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Class Action Accuses Metformin Makers of Concealing Carcinogen Contamination

MIAMI — A group of healthcare insurers have sued the makers of type 2 diabetes drug metformin (Glucophage, Fortamet, Glumetza and Riomet), accusing them of concealing that their drugs are contaminated with a carcinogenic, nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA).

The April 3 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida says the insurers would not have paid for the drugs had they known of the contamination.

“Nitrosamines such as NDMA are well-known to be carcinogenic and have been used widely in cancer research for that very reason,” the complaint says. “Animal studies have shown that ‘exposure to ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



