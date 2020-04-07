STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Ill. Dental Practice Says COVID-19 Business Loss Covered Under Policy

CHICAGO — An Illinois dental practice has sued its insurers, seeking coverage for COVID-19-related business interruption losses under its commercial property policy issued by The Cincinnati Insurance Co. and its affiliates.

In an April 4 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Sandy Point Dental Inc. alleges Cincinnati denied its claim for coverage without conducting any meaningful investigation and in contravention of the policy’s terms.

“In breach of their insurance obligations that it voluntarily undertook in exchange for Plaintiff’s premium payments, Defendants have denied Plaintiff's claims arising from the State-ordered interruption of their businesses,” ...

Associated Law Firms

Charles Aaron Silverman PC



Associated Documents

Complaint



