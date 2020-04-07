STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Walmart Faces Wrongful Death Lawsuit Following Employee’s Death From COVID-19

CHICAGO — The family of a Walmart employee who died from COVID-19 has sued the company in Illinois state court, accusing it of negligently failing to protect employees and customers from the virus.

The April 6 complaint filed in the Cook County (Ill.) Circuit Court also names the owner of the Walmart shopping center, JM2- Evergreen LLC, as a defendant.

According to the lawsuit, Wando Evans passed away on March 25 due to complications of COVID-19. Prior to his death, he worked at a Walmart Supercenter in Evergreen Park, Ill. A few days later, on March 29, another employee at ...

