STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Walmart Faces Wrongful Death Lawsuit Following Employee’s Death From COVID-19

April 7, 2020

CHICAGO — The family of a Walmart employee who died from COVID-19 has sued the company in Illinois state court, accusing it of negligently failing to protect employees and customers from the virus.

The April 6 complaint filed in the Cook County (Ill.) Circuit Court also names the owner of the Walmart shopping center, JM2- Evergreen LLC, as a defendant.

According to the lawsuit, Wando Evans passed away on March 25 due to complications of COVID-19. Prior to his death, he worked at a Walmart Supercenter in Evergreen Park, Ill. A few days later, on March 29, another employee at ...

Associated Law Firms
Injury Lawyers of Illinois LLC

Associated Documents
Complaint


Registered User Login

Username

Password


Related Conferences

No conferences scheduled at this time.



Full Archives