STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Lawsuit Says Independent Contractors Should Receive Aid Under CARES Act

BOULDER, Colo. — A Colorado law firm has asked a federal judge to enjoin the United States Small Business Administration from barring independent contractor workers from receiving aid under the COVID-19 stimulus package.

According to an April 3 emergency request filed by Godfrey Johnson P.C. in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, a last-minute change to the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act prevents businesses from including independent contractors in their payroll calculation.

The CARES Act, which was signed into law on March 27, provides emergency assistance and health care response for individuals, families, ...

