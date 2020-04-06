STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Watchdog Group Sues Fox News for Calling COVID-19 Pandemic a ‘Hoax’

SEATTLE — A non-profit watchdog organization has sued Fox News and its CEO Rupert Murdoch in Washington state court, accusing them of downplaying the danger posed by the spread of COVID-19 in its broadcasts.

In an April 2 complaint filed in the King County (Wash.) Superior Court, the Washington League for Increased Transparency and Ethics (WASHLITE) says the defendants violated consumer protection laws by knowingly disseminating false information, which caused a delay in efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

Specifically, the March 9 broadcasts of Sean Hannity and Trish Reagan referred to COVID-19 as a “hoax,” a “conspiracy,” ...

Associated Law Firms

Law Office of Elizabeth Hallock



Associated Documents

Complaint



