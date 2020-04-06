STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Watchdog Group Sues Fox News for Calling COVID-19 Pandemic a ‘Hoax’
April 6, 2020
SEATTLE — A non-profit watchdog organization has sued Fox News and its CEO Rupert Murdoch in Washington state court, accusing them of downplaying the danger posed by the spread of COVID-19 in its broadcasts.
In an April 2 complaint filed in the King County (Wash.) Superior Court, the Washington League for Increased Transparency and Ethics (WASHLITE) says the defendants violated consumer protection laws by knowingly disseminating false information, which caused a delay in efforts to stop the spread of the virus.
Specifically, the March 9 broadcasts of Sean Hannity and Trish Reagan referred to COVID-19 as a “hoax,” a “conspiracy,” ...
