STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Monsanto to Pay $39 Million to Settle Roundup False Advertising Claims; Will Remove Language from Label

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –– Plaintiffs in a class action complaint filed against Monsanto for false advertising have filed an unopposed motion seeking preliminary approval of a class action settlement, explaining that the company has agreed to pay $39 million to resolve the underlying claims.

The plaintiffs filed the unopposed motion on March 23, asking the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri to approve the class settlement, the certification of a class for purposes of settlement, and the approval of the form and manner of notice.

In a memorandum filed with the motion, the plaintiffs explained that ...

