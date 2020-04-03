STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

State of Alaska Accuses Online Respirator Seller of Price-Gouging

ANCHORAGE, Ala. — The State of Alaska has accused an online seller of engaging in a price gouging scheme to profit from the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he purchased thousands of respirators from retail stores and resold them on Amazon and eBay at grossly inflated prices.

In an April 1 complaint filed in the Alaska Superior Court at Anchorage, the state says the seller, Juan Aune, “created a shortage of respirators in local stores, which harmed local consumers and businesses,” and also harmed purchasers who paid unconscionable prices in order to obtain respirators from his online store, Spazzylab.

