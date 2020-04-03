STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Plaintiffs in COVID-19 Cases Against Princess Cruise Lines Consent to Transfer Before Single Calif. Federal Judge

LOS ANGELES –– Plaintiffs in several cases against Princess Cruise Lines Ltd. pending in California federal court, who accuse the company of forging ahead with voyages despite the increased risk of COVID-19 spread amongst passengers, have consented to transfer before a single judge, citing “substantially related or similar questions of law and fact.”

In an order issued March 23 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, plaintiff Steven Kurivial consented to transfer of the claims before Magistrate Judge Steve Kim.

The order noted that the case arises “from the same or closely related transactions, happenings or ...

Associated Documents

Order



