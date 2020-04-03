STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

JPML Denies Motion to Centralize Prevagen Deceptive Marketing Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has denied a motion to centralize pretrial proceedings in actions accusing the makers of Prevagen of deceptively marketing the dietary supplement as improving memory and providing other cognitive benefits.

In a March 30 order, the panel explained that there are only five pending actions and no potential tag-along actions, and most of the cases “are in a fairly advanced procedural posture.”

The panel noted that this is the second time defendants in the actions — Quincy Bioscience Holding Company Inc., Quincy Bioscience LLC, Prevagen Inc., Quincy Bioscience Manufacturing,LLC, Mark Underwood and ...

Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login