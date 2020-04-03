STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

JPML Centralizes Transamerica Rental Screening Fair Credit Reporting Act Cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A federal panel has created a centralized docket for class actions accusing a consumer reporting agency and its parent company of violating the Fair Credit Reporting Act when preparing tenant screening reports, including public records.

On March 30, the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation transferred the six pending actions to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia and appointed Judge J.P. Boulee to oversee the coordinated or consolidated pretrial proceedings.

The panel agreed with defendants TransUnion Rental Screening Solutions Inc. (TURSS) and Trans Union LLC that the actions involve common questions of fact and ...

Associated Law Firms

Reed Smith



Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login