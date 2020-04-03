STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Fla. Sports Bar Sues Lloyd’s Underwriters for COVID-19 Business Interruption Coverage

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida sports bar has sued Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London in federal court, demanding insurance coverage under a commercial property policy for loss of income and operating expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an April 2 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Prime Time Sports Grill Inc. d/b/a Prime Time Sports Bar, seeks a declaratory judgment that its losses stemming from the governmental suspension of its business operations are covered under the policy.

Prime Time operates a bar and restaurant in Tampa, Fla., with monthly gross receipts exceeding ...

