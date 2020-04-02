STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Princess Cruise Lines Sued for Continuing to Sail Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

LOS ANGELES –– Three individuals have sued Princess Cruise Lines Ltd. in California federal court, alleging the company knew that at least one of its passengers had disembarked the Grand Princess with symptoms of the COVID-19 virus, but still continued sailing the next voyage of the vessel with more than 3,500 people on “an infected ship.”

In the March 24 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, the plaintiffs say Princess had a “duty to ensure” that they would not be exposed to unreasonable risk of harm that it knew, or should have known, ...

