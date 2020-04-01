STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Insurer Ordered to Produce Reinsurance Info in Bad Faith Case

CHARLESTON, W. Va. — A West Virginia federal magistrate judge has ordered an insurer to produce reinsurance information in a lawsuit accusing it of improperly denying coverage for a 2017 fire at an auto dealership.

In a March 25 order, Magistrate Judge Dwane Tinsley of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia said the information is relevant because it sheds light on the insurer’s “state of mind” throughout its handling of the insured’s claim.

Harco National Insurance Co. issued a commercial – special form policy to National Mid-State Automotive Inc. covering the period of Aug. 15, ...

Associated Documents

Order



