Billy Goat Tavern Owners Sue Insurer for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

CHICAGO — The owners of a restaurant chain have filed a class action against Society Insurance Co., accusing it of wrongly denying their business interruption insurance claims arising from government mandated COVID-19 closures.

The March 31 complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois by the owners of The Billy Goat Tavern restaurants, say their all-risk insurance policy covers losses arising from the forced closures.

On March 15, Illinois Governor Pritzker ordered all restaurants, bars, and movie theaters to close in an effort to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A few days later, on March ...

