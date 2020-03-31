STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Inmates Sue Texas Criminal Justice Department for Failing to Prevent COVID-19 Spread

HOUSTON — Two inmates have sued the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, accusing it of failing to adopt protective measures at one of its geriatric prisons to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, arguing that such facilities “are an ideal breeding ground” for the virus.

In a March 30 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, the inmates seek to represent inmates incarcerated at TDCJ’s Pack Unit in Grimes County, Texas, alleging they “have been denied proper and equal access to vital preventative measures to avoid the transmission of COVID- 19, in violation of ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



