STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Movie Theatre, Restaurant Owners Sue Insurer for COVID-19 Coverage in Ill. Federal Court

CHICAGO — A group of movie theatre and restaurant owners have sued Society Insurance Inc. for refusing to provide them with coverage for losses they incurred as a result of COVID-19-related business closures.

In a March 27 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, the plaintiffs say the insurer has wrongly denied their claims, because “the presence of a dangerous substance in a property” is covered under their policies.

“Moreover, unlike many commercial property policies available in the market, the policies sold by Society Insurance do not include an exclusion for loss caused by ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



