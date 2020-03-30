STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Pa. Supreme Court Cancels Arguments Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has canceled arguments scheduled for April 21 through April 23, citing the state governor’s “increasingly restrictive remedial efforts” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a March 25 order, the court said that, on motion of a party to an appeal, it will reschedule oral argument instead of deciding the appeals on the briefs. Any such motion must be filed before April 9, according to the order.

As of March 25, there were 276 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,127 in 44 Pennsylvania counties, according to a Pennsylvania ...

Registered User Login