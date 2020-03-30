STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Owners of 2 Michelin-Starred Restaurants File COVID-19 Coverage Action in Calif.

NAPA, Calif. — The owners of two Michelin-starred California restaurants have sued Hartford Fire Insurance Co. in state court, seeking a declaratory judgment that their policy covers physical losses and damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a March 25 complaint filed in the Napa (Calif.) Superior Court, the owners of the Bouchon Bistro and The French Laundry say that any denial by Hartford that the virus causes physical loss and damage “would constitute a false and potentially fraudulent misrepresentation that could endanger policyholders and the public.”

Plaintiffs Thomas Keller Restaurant Group and Yountville Food Emporium own ...

