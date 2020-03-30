STORY FROM: Hip & Knee Implant Litigation

DePuy ASR Unrevised Plaintiffs Must Show Why Cases Should Proceed in MDL

CINCINNATI — The judge overseeing the federal DePuy ASR hip implant MDL docket has issued an order to show cause for plaintiffs who have not undergone revision surgery and have so far opted to continue with litigation.

In issuing the March 10 order, Judge Jeffrey J. Helmick of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio ordered all non-revised plaintiffs who continue to elect not to dismiss their case to file a brief showing cause for why his or her specific case should proceed in the MDL despite being unrevised.

“All briefs shall be filed on or ...

