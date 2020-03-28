STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

ABA President Seeks Classification of Legal Services as ‘Essential’ During COVID-19 Crisis

CHIGAGO — The president of the American Bar Association has asked the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to classify legal services as “essential” during the national COVID-19 crisis, thereby allowing attorneys to provide in-person assistance where needed.

In a March 24 letter, ABA president Judy Perry Martinez explained that not all legal services can legally or practically be done remotely, noting that in many states, in-person execution of instruments such as wills, powers of attorney, or health care directives is required.

“Even when not mandated, best practices may require that a lawyer observe the client or other person ...

