STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Lawsuit Accuses Reinsurer of Failing to Properly Inspect Insured Boiler

BOSTON — A man who was injured after falling into an uncovered boiler sump pit at his church has sued Hartford Steam Boiler (HSB), accusing it of failing to properly inspect the boiler, which was a requirement under a reinsurance policy covering the system.

According to the Feb. 28 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District for Massachusetts, the boiler, located at the South Congregational Church, was insured by Preferred Mutual Insurance Co. Preferred, in turn, obtained reinsurance from HSB.

The reinsurance agreement, which was in effect when the incident took place, required that HSB conduct regular ...

Associated Law Firms

Sweeney Merrigan



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login