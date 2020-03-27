STORY FROM: Asbestos

Del. Supreme Court Won’t Reverse Order Denying Efforts to Obtain Continuance of Trial Date in Asbestos Case

WILMINGTON, Del. –– The Delaware Supreme Court has declined to reverse a lower court order denying efforts to continue a trial date in an asbestos case, finding that the Superior Court did not abuse its discretion when it sided with the defendants.

In the March 24 ruling, the state high court explained that the plaintiffs had already asked for, and received, trial date extensions twice.

The plaintiffs were asserted on behalf of Shad Shaw, who allegedly developed mesothelioma as a result of exposure to asbestos during his employment and as a shade tree mechanic. Shaw’s entire exposure occurred in ...

Associated Documents

Opinion



