STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Wis. Voters Seek to Bar Signature Requirement for Absentee Ballots During COVID-19 Crisis
March 27, 2020
MADISON, Wis. — A group of Wisconsin voters are seeking a court order that a witness signature is not required on mail-in absentee ballots, arguing that individuals who live alone, especially those who are elderly, cannot safely meet that requirement during the COVID-19 quarantine.
In a March 26 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin, the plaintiffs maintain that the state’s election law “forces voters to choose between exposing themselves to a severe risk to their health and exercising their constitutionally-protected right to vote.”
In order to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, on ...
