STORY FROM: Hip & Knee Implant Litigation

Parties in Zimmer M/L Taper Hip MDL Disagree Over Date for 1st Bellwether Trial

NEW YORK — Plaintiffs in the Zimmer M/L Taper hip multidistrict litigation have asked a New York federal judge to schedule the first bellwether trial for May 3, 2021, noting that it gives seven weeks between dispositive and evidentiary motion practice and the commencement of trial.

In a March 16 motion filed before Judge Paul A. Crotty of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the plaintiffs note that the parties have reached an agreement on all proposed amended deadlines with the exception of the date for the first bellwether trial.

Plaintiffs further argued that ...

Associated Documents

Motion



Registered User Login