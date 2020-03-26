STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

FDA Warns Consumers of Phony COVID-19 Tests, Vaccines, Treatments

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning regarding fraudulent COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments that have not been evaluated for safety and effectiveness, saying they might pose a danger to consumers.

In a March 25 Safety Alert, the agency clarified that because the virus “has never been seen in humans before,” there are currently no FDA-approved vaccines to prevent or drugs to treat COVID-19.

“The FDA is particularly concerned that these deceptive and misleading products might cause Americans to delay or stop appropriate medical treatment, leading to serious and life-threatening harm,” the agency says. “It’s ...

