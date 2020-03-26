STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Union Sues Alaska for Failing to Provide Safe Workplace During COVID-19 Crisis

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A public employee union consisting of 8,000 members has sued the State of Alaska, accusing it of failing to provide a safe workplace for employees or allowing them to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a March 24 complaint filed in the Anchorage District Court, the Alaska State Employees Association, Local 52 (ASEA) says the state “has failed to take adequate measures, including by failing to abide by its own policies and health mandates, to ensure that ASEA members are protected while at work.”

“Over the course of the last two weeks, and in response ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login