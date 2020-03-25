STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Captive Reinsurer Opposes AmTrust’s Motion for Summary Judgment in Security Dispute

March 25, 2020

NEW YORK — A captive reinsurer has opposed AmTrust Insurance Co.’s motion for summary judgment on counterclaims asserted by a captive reinsurer, arguing there are questions of fact as to whether the reinsurer’s alleged failure to post security justified AmTrust’s purported breach of the parties’ reinsurance agreement.

In a March 13 opposition filed before Judge Edgardo Ramos of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Signify Insurance Ltd. contends that AmTrust stopped approving policies months before Signify was obligated to post security.

Employers HR LLC provides workers’ compensation insurance to temporary staffing agencies. In 2016, Employers ...

Associated Law Firms
Freeborn & Peters
Hoguget Newman Regal & Kenney

Associated Documents
Opposition

Purchase Article for $20
Free 3-Day Trial

Registered User Login

Username

Password


Related Conferences

No conferences scheduled at this time.



Full Archives