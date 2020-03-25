STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Amici Groups File Brief in Support of Roundup Plaintiff, Cites ‘Credible Evidence’ that Product is Carcinogenic

SAN FRANCISCO –– Two non-profit organizations have filed an amici brief in support of a $80 million Roundup verdict, arguing that “significant flaws and biases undermined EPA’s evaluation of glyphosate’s carcinogenicity and the district court was correct in allowing testimony to that effect.”

In an amici curiae brief filed March 23 with the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, the Center for Food Safety and Center for Biological Diversity supported the position of the plaintiffs, maintaining that the appellate court should affirm the underlying verdict, arguing that “glyphosate and Roundup have caused major harms to our environment, agriculture, and ...

