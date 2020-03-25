STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Indian Tribes Sue Insurers, Seeking Coverage for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two Indian tribes have filed identical lawsuits against their insurers, seeking a declaratory judgment that casino and other business losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are covered under their “all risk” insurance policies.

The lawsuits, filed March 24 in the Pontotoc County (Okla.) District Court and Bryan County (Okla.) District Court, say the Chickasaw and Choctaw nations have, as a direct result of the virus, sustained direct physical loss or damage covered by the policies, including “business interruption, extra expense, interruption by civil authority, limitations on ingress and egress, and expenses to reduce loss.”

Named as defendants ...

Associated Law Firms

Whitten Burrage Law Firm



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login