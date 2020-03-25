STORY FROM: Asbestos

N.Y. Court Denies ABB Inc.’s Efforts to Toss Asbestos Claims on Jurisdiction, Forum Grounds

NEW YORK –– A New York court has denied efforts by ABB Inc. to toss asbestos claims on forum and jurisdiction grounds, saying that the defendant’s delay in seeking relief was substantial enough to consider dismissal on that basis waived.

In the March 17 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County noted that the defendant provided no explanation for waiting to file the underlying motion.

The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf of Preston Conaway Jr., contending that his mesothelioma was caused by exposure to asbestos-containing electrical equipment during the course of his employment as an electrician.

Associated Documents

Order



