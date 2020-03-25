STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

1st Bellwether Zofran MDL Trial Indefinitely Postponed Due to COVID-19

BOSTON — The first bellwether trial in the federal multidistrict litigation for actions targeting GlaxoSmithKline’s anti-nausea drug Zofran has been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19.

On March 17, Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts canceled hearings and the final pretrial conference in Rodriguez v. GlaxoSmithKline LLC, No. 15-13762. Trial in the action had initially been set for May 5.

Plaintiffs are parents and guardians of children who were born with birth defects allegedly caused by prenatal exposure to Zofran, manufactured by GSK, and/or generic ondansetron.

Zofran (ondansetron) was first approved in ...

