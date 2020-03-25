STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation
Missouri Roundup Trial Scheduled for March Postponed as Result of COVID-19 Pandemic
March 25, 2020
ST. LOUIS –– A Roundup personal injury trial scheduled to begin on March 30 has been postponed as a result of the “national pandemic of the COVID-19 virus,” according to a docket entry.
On March 23, Judge Michael Mullen of the Missouri Circuit Court for St. Louis City wrote that “due to the national pandemic of the COVID-19 virus and the unavailability of jurors in this circuit the court hereby removes this case from the March 30, 2002 trial docket.”
The cause was reset for a trial setting conference on April 27, the docket entry further stated.
In an order ...
