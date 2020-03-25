STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Petitioners Ask 9th Circuit to Review EPA’s Order Re-Approving Herbicide Glyphosate

SAN FRANCISCO –– Petitioners have asked the 9th Circuit to review an order of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) re-approving the herbicide glyphosate, calling the agency’s decision “half-completed, biased, and unlawful.”

In the March 20 petition filed in the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, the petitioners –– including the Rural Coalition, Farmworker Association of Florida, and the Center for Food Safety –– maintained the EPA violated its duties under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) in approving the Interim Registration.

The petitioners further argued that the EPA violated the Agency’s duties under the Endangered Species Act ...

Associated Documents

Petition



