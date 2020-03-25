STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Missouri Supreme Court Suspends In-Person Proceedings, Cites COVID-19 Pandemic

ST. LOUIS –– The Missouri Supreme Court has suspended all in-person proceedings in all appellate and circuit courts, citing the national and state emergencies declared following the classification of COVID-19 as a pandemic.

In an order dated March 16, the Missouri Supreme Court outlined precautionary measures to “combat the spread of the disease to the public and the employees of the Missouri judiciary.”

“The courts of the State of Missouri shall remain open,” the state high court ruled. “Nevertheless, pursuant to this Court’s constitutional authority to supervise the administration of the state judicial system, the Supreme Court of Missouri ...

