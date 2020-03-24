STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

High Court Refuses to Review Award of Summary Judgment to Allergan in Silicone Breast Implant Case

SAN FRANCISCO — The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to review a federal appellate panel’s ruling upholding an award of summary judgment to Allergan Inc. in a silicone breast implant case after finding a lack of evidence that the company violated federal law in its manufacture of the products.

The high court denied certiorari on March 23, letting stand the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals’ October ruling that the plaintiff’s expert testimony did not establish that Allergan “failed to follow the FDA’s regulations and requirements set forth in its pre-market approval of the Natrelle Style 20 implant.”

Nicole Weber

